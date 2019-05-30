PULLMAN, Wash.- A teenager has been arrested and charged with burning down a trailer home on Thursday.
Pullman Police say the fire happened on May 21st, around 10 a.m. at 1155 SE Professional Mall Blvd. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the trailer home was too severely damaged.
A dog and a cat died in the fire, but no one was hurt.
Investigators quickly ruled out accidental or natural causes to the fire.
When the officers were interviewing possible witnesses, a 17-year-old boy confessed to the arson.
The suspect had a relationship with a person who lived in the trailer which led to domestic violence charges, as well as arson and animal cruelty charges.