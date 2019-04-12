BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police in Minnesota say they're investigating an incident at the Mall of America in which a child was reportedly thrown from a third-floor balcony.
Police in Bloomington tweeted that a 5-year-old child suffered injuries and was being treated at a hospital Friday. Police didn't immediately respond to a message seeking details about the incident.
The Star Tribune reports that the child was being treated at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
