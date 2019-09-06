BAILEY, Colo. - An 8-year-old Colorado boy is recovering after a terrifying attack by a mountain lion.
"I just remember walking up and then seeing a mountain lion on this rock," he said.
Pike Carlson and his brother were playing in their backyard when the 65-pound cat grabbed him. The mountain lion attacked Pike's head, causing serious injuries to his face. He needed two surgeries and dozens of stitches to close the wounds.
"I was just punching and trying to grab anything that I can like a stick and I did find a stick and I tried to get it in the eye, but soon the stick snapped," Pike said.
He said he did his best to fight off the big cat and even grabbed a stick to try and get it off. His father, Ron, was able to get to Pike quickly and said it was a sight no parent should see.
"His head was inside the lion's mouth. I think that's what made me snap inside was seeing him chew on him," Ron said.
Pike is in good spirits, and even says the attack didn't hurt. He's already had a couple of surgeries, but his family says he may need another to repair part of his eyelid.