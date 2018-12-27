A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after her car was struck by rocks falling off a hillside near Lewiston on Thursday.
Around 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on southbound US-95 at milepost 306 near Lewiston.
Sandra Allenswood of Culdesac was travelling northbound on US-95 when rocks came off the hillside striking her vehicle. A basketball-sized rock went through the front grill of her Hyundai Accent, while a softball-sized rock came through the front windshield.
ISP says Allenswood was transported by family to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.