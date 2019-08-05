Update: A 93-year-old Deer Park woman has died following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Chattaroy on Sunday.
Washington State Patrol says Alvera Quaschnick was travelling eastbound on Chattaroy Rd. in a Mercury Montego late Sunday morning, and turned right onto southbound Highway 2 in front of a Chevrolet Silverado.
The Silverado struck the Montego, pushing it into the second lane on southbound Highway 2, where the Montego then struck a Ford Econoline towing a trailer. The Econoline rolled over into the center median.
Quaschnick was transported to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries on Monday. WSP says next of kin has been notified, as her family was present at the time of her death.
The driver of the Econoline. 34-year-old Rochelle Anderson and her passenger 37-year-old Kristopher Anderson, both of Port Orchard, were injured and transported to the hospital.
A passenger in Quaschnick's vehicle, 85-year-old Johanna Hagg was also injured and hospitalized.
The driver of the Silverado, 41-year-old Trevor Hansen of Spokane, was uninjured.
According to WSP, failure to yield right of way was the cause of the collision.
Previous coverage: According to Washington State Department of Transportation, a collision is blocking both lanes on US-2 at milepost 304 near Chattaroy.
Traffic is being diverted to Dennison-Chattaroy Road until further notice.
Expect long delays.
Information will be updated as it is received.