An 11-year-old has quickly gained some national attention in the media world.
Jaden, who identifies as a freelance reporter in Toledo, runs the account "Jaden Reports." He has quickly gained thousands of followers overnight after getting an exclusive interview with Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
Jaden received lots of love from various media members.
Star of Elizabeth Warren reporter gaggle in Toledo is 11-year-old Jaden. He says he is a “freelance reporter.” He’s prepared with a list of questions — please give him a follow! @jaden_reports pic.twitter.com/thGKAwQmc1— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) July 29, 2019
And to think, this is just the beginning! Can’t wait to see what @jaden_reports does in the future. I love that he grasps what journalism truly is https://t.co/H7WanBYCIk— Danielle Dwyer (@DanielleDwyerTV) July 30, 2019
Had the privilege of seeing @jaden_reports in action tonight at @ewarren's town hall in Toledo!— Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 30, 2019
Best part? At just 11-years-old, he already knows what an "MMJ" is and is fully on board with hauling his own gear around.
You're the man! https://t.co/oWW7iWULMM
Scott Sands, a radio host in the area, said on Twitter that Jaden's follower count more than doubled after his interview with Warren.
Guys, Jaden has a lesson for all of us reporters: Keep your questions short and simple. He killed it. pic.twitter.com/UdNTbSDGps— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) July 30, 2019