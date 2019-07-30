  • Jaden Reports NOW

TOLEDO, Ohio (Jaden Reports/Eyewitness News)-- I asked presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren about the following:

An 11-year-old has quickly gained some national attention in the media world.

Jaden, who identifies as a freelance reporter in Toledo, runs the account "Jaden Reports." He has quickly gained thousands of followers overnight after getting an exclusive interview with Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Jaden received lots of love from various media members.

Scott Sands, a radio host in the area, said on Twitter that Jaden's follower count more than doubled after his interview with Warren.

