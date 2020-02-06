SPOKANE, Wash. - A 13-year-old girl was arrested Thursday after three students reported receiving a threatening message.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, on Monday, February 3, Spokane Valley deputies responded after the students reported receiving the message. West Valley City School staff explained that the message specifically noted Monday, February 10.
During the subsequent investigation, West Valley School Resource Deputy Ed Cashman determined the suspect's identity and that the 13-year-old suspect was also one of three students who initially reported the threat.
She was arrested for felony threats to bomb or injure property and was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
According to the Sheriff's Office, information obtained during the investigation indicates the threat may have been made as part of a dare. At this time, it doesn't appear there was an actual plan to harm anyone. However, Washington law states, "It shall not be a defense to any prosecution under this section that the threatened bombing or injury was a hoax."
The Spokane County Sheriff's office also included the following statement about the incident:
"Unfortunately, threats made toward schools have become far too familiar. People engaging in this activity may think they are being funny or have some other excuse for their criminal behavior, but they are actually spreading fear and uncertainty throughout our community and need to be held accountable. Most are made, or widely dispersed, over social media far in advance of them being reported to school staff or law enforcement.
"Please take the time to talk with your school-aged children about the need to report threats immediately to you, school staff, or law enforcement. If you see something, say something. We all must work together to identify potential threats and suspects who commit these crimes, spreading fear in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.