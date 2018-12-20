A 17-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Orofino Wednesday morning.
Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Orofino Police, Orofino Fire and Clearwater County Ambulance crews responded to the accident at Harmony Heights Loop and Meeks Court Rd.
The 17-year-old female driver was transported to the Clearwater Valley Hospital for her injuries. Police say she was not wearing her seatbelt.
A 15-year-old female passenger was also transported but uninjured. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash was speed too fast for icy conditions on the roadway. The driver was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt as well as lack of proof of insurance.