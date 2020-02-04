SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is looking for information on a male suspect who an 11-year-old girl says exposed himself while she was walking to school Tuesday morning.
Around 8:40 a.m., a young girl reported she was walking to school near 26th & Glenn when a man seated in his truck asked if she could help him. As she continued walking, she observed the man's genitals were exposed and he appeared to be touching himself.
The girl ran away and a resident who had observed part of the incident promptly reported the information while helping the girl, who was uninjured but understandably upset. The man drove away and was last seen traveling west on 26th, toward University Rd.
The man is described as white, in his 30’s with a goatee, possibly red in color. He was wearing a gray hoodie, style sweatshirt.
The vehicle is described as a blue pickup, possibly Dodge, with a matching fiberglass canopy.
Anyone with information regarding similar incidents in the area or can help identify this male is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10015371.
"Parents, please talk to your children about what they should do in a similar situation, or if some stranger approaches them, and how to keep themselves safe," The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.
