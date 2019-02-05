The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a suspicious man who grabbed a 12-year-old girl's arm as she walked home from her bus stop on Monday.
The girl had been dropped off at her bus stop on Mayfair, north of Hastings around 3 p.m. when she felt someone touch her arm. She immediately kicked backwards, striking the subject in the leg, then looked back and observed a man running away. She then ran home and locked her door.
The girl said the man grabbed her arm and began pulling back towards him, but didn't say anything, and she wasn't sure why the man would have grabbed her.
About an hour later, the girl's little sister was playing outside with friend when she observed a man walking on Mayfair. Believing it was the same man, she showed her sister, who confirmed it was the same subject.
A Deputy responded to the girl's residence to speak with her and her mother about the incident that evening.
The male was described as possibly 5’09-5’11”, slim build (155-175 lbs.), wearing a red jacket, similar to a North Face style jacket, black jeans and unknown color of shoes.
It is unclear what the man's intent was, but investigators are looking to speak with him.
Anyone with information regarding similar incidents in the area, who can help identify this man, or may have home security video of the man walking through the area is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10016296.