Update:
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - A 7-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Cascades National park has been found safe.
According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, Gwynn Dilstrom was found alive and safe.
The Sheriff's Office shared thanks to all who helped in the search.
Previous Coverage:
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - A 7-year-old girl has been reported missing from North Cascades National Park.
According to the National Parks Service, Gwynn Dilstrom is described as 4'0" tall, 60 pounds with blonde hair. She had been wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a cat picture on it and purple leggings.
She was last seen near Newhalem at 7:30 Saturday night, according to Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo.
Sheriff's Office search and rescue deputies and a number of volunteers are at the scene helping with the search.