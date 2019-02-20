7-year-old in Texas is selling hot cocoa to raise money for President Trump's border wall

AUSTIN, TX - A 7-year-old in Texas is doing a fundraiser for President Donald Trump's border wall.
Benton Stevens set up a hot chocolate stand raising money that he says will go toward immigration reform.
Stevens became motivated by the State of The Union address and has since raised close to $5,000 between his sales, Venmo receipts, and matching donors.
Several people are calling the 7-year-old, "Brainwashed" and even "Little Hitler".
His parents who are active members of the Republican National Committee say their son wants to continue raising money and ensure that the funds will go directly towards the wall.