CULDESAC, Idaho- A young man is recovering tonight after crashing his vehicle when he feel asleep behind the wheel.
Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday evening, Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash near Jacque's Spur, on NB US 95 at milepost 293, just north of Culdesac.
19-year-old Kenneth Mickelson was driving a white 1995 Acura Integra when he fell asleep at the wheel, and drifted across the south bound lane, striking a fence, before becoming airborne, and resting against a boulder.
Mickelson was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, ID, with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the vehicle's airbags did deploy during the crash.
But say Mickelson was not wearing a seat belt.