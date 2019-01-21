Idaho State Police say a 2-year-old has died after a crash three miles east of Ponderay, ID.
Investigators say Monday morning at 7:44 am, Keanu M. Dooley, 22, of Sandpoint, ID, was traveling westbound with the 2-year-old in a child seat when he attempted to turn left onto Sunnyside Road. A white 2017 Ford F350 pickup driven by Wesley J. Free, 29, of Sagle, ID, t-boned the Subaru on the passenger side. Neither Dooley or Free were wearing seat-belts.
ISP Troopers investigated this crash on State Highway 200 near milepost 35. Sadly a 2 year old child lost her life. She was properly restrained in a safety seat. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/6oIb8DuzcR— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) January 21, 2019