2-year-old killed in crash

Idaho State Police say a 2-year-old has died after a crash three miles east of Ponderay, ID. 

Investigators say Monday morning at 7:44 am, Keanu M. Dooley, 22, of Sandpoint, ID, was traveling westbound with the 2-year-old in a child seat when he attempted to turn left onto Sunnyside Road.  A white 2017 Ford F350 pickup driven by Wesley J. Free, 29, of Sagle, ID,  t-boned the Subaru on the passenger side. Neither Dooley or Free were wearing seat-belts. 

