LAPWAI, Idaho - A 74-year-old Lapwai man was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Otto Mark Homan to three years supervised release after his prison term.
According to court records, Homan walked into his neighbor’s home and attacked the victim with a hammer/axe hitting them once in the head. Homan was intoxicated at the time of the assault and mistakenly thought the victim stole his television.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and spend over three months in medical care facilities.