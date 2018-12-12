Update: A 23-year-old man has died after a collision involving a pair of semi-trucks on I-90 near Sprague Wednesday morning.
Washington State Patrol says Jaspreet Singh of Tracy was pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified.
A passenger in Singh's truck, 23-year-old Harjit Singh of Sacramento, was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Jaspreet Singh was traveling westbound on I-90 when he lost control and jackknifed blocking all lanes. A Volvo semi-truck was unable to stop, striking Singh's vehicle before both trucks came to a rest blocking a lane and the shoulder.
The driver of the Volvo, 26-year-old Dachi Gogoladze from Deer Park, was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center, as was his passenger, 45-year-old David Janiashvili of Brooklyn.
The conditions of the injured involved in the crash are unknown at this time.
WSP says seatbelts were used by Gogoladze and Janiashvili, but not Harjit Singh. It is currently unknown if Jaspreet Singh was wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the crash is speeding too fast for conditions, according to WSP.
Previous coverage: One person has died following a collision involving two semi-trucks on I-90 near Sprague, Washington.
The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 about 5 miles east of Sprague in Lincoln County.
WSP reports the road is partially blocked and Life Flight transported one person the hospital with serious injuries. Two other people were transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Trooper Hopper with the Washington State Patrol says both trucks had two occupants.
The name of the person killed has yet been released.
One lane is open, but Troopers expect to be on scene for a while so expect delays if you're traveling in through the area.
