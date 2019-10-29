A 23-year-old Pasco man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to paying $100 to have sex with a young girl.
According to KOMO News, Jesus Felizardo Serrano-Flores was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
A 14-year-old girl told Paso Police in August that she left a party with a 15-year-old male friend to was talking with Serrano-Flores before the three of them went to Serrano-Flores's apartment.
Serrano-Flores asked the 15-year-old boy how much it would cost to have sex with the victim and responded saying it would cost $100.
The victim told police Serrano-Flores had sex with her while her friend watched.
