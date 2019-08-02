A 94-year-old Air Force veteran almost threw away a lottery ticket worth $6.5 million, but thankfully he double checked it.
According to KOMO News, William Bowker purchased the winning ticket at Jackson’s Food Store on Southeast 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley, Oreogn.
Bowker said his granddaughter had checked his tickets against the wrong numbers and didn’t think they amounted to anything.
Bowker went back to check them and immediately thought, “BOOM! I won.”
Bowker plans to share his bulk sum payment of $3.25 million among his family