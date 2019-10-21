PASCO, WA - On Monday, Oct. 21, Pasco Police arrested 34-year-old Keith Petersen of Pasco for allegedly using his cell phone to record a juvenile in a public restroom.
Petersen allegedly used a cell phone to secretly record a young boy using a urinal in the public restroom at Lowe’s on Road 68 shortly after noon.
He was arrested and booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Voyeurism First Degree, a C-felony.
Police plan to apply for a search warrant for the contents of the phone for evidence in this case and any potential previous events.
