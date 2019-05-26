18-year-old Pinehurst man killed in Saturday night crash in Kellogg

KELLOGG, Idaho - An 18-year-old man was killed when the driver of a car he was riding in lost control and hit a guardrail.
Colten Holzheu was a passenger along with 18 year-old Austin Mcintosh and 20-year-old Eric Hull. Ryan Rodriguez, 18, was driving the Toyota Echo along I-90 in Kellogg Saturday night.
Idaho State Police said Rodriguez was traveling westbound when he lost control and hit the guardrail, ejecting Holzheu from the car.
Holzheu was taken to Shoshone Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
It's unknown if the occupants of the car were wearing seat belts. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.