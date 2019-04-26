A new crosswalk featuring an optical illusion is making drivers look twice, and a student hopes it also makes them slow down near schools.
According to NBC Boston, two students in Massachusetts came up with the idea of a 3D style crosswalk, which was painted at an entrance to Brooks Elementary in Medford during spring break. The students had pushed for it over a year, ultimately getting the green light from the city.
Ten-year-old Isa partnered with another student Eric, who has since moved from the district. Eric's brother had been hit by a car while walking near the school, but was fortunately okay.
"That was really scary to find out. I was like, 'We gotta go with this. It's just gotta happen,'" Isa said.
After noticing the illusion was already being used in other parts of the world, the students worked together to bring it to their school through the "Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility" program.
An artist was commissioned by the city to paint the crosswalk, and will do so at three other schools in Medford.
"For a few hundred dollars, you really have a great safety measure," Medford Mayor Stephanie Muccini Burke said. "I'm really proud of these kids."
Meet Isa. The 10 year old helped bring a new kind of crosswalk to Medford. You’ve gotta meet her on @NBC10Boston @necn. pic.twitter.com/7CpMrPXHpx— Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) April 23, 2019