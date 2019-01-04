COLVILLE, Wash. - A 72-year-old man was arrested after a fatal shooting south of Colville in December.
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 900 block of Westover Road on Dec. 28.
Deputies arrived to find 51-year-old Mark Leland of Glendora, Calif. in the garage with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to Mt. Carmel hospital in Colville where he later died.
Deputies arrested 72-year-old James Gates of Spokane and he's been charged with 2nd degree murder.
The incident appears to have stemmed from an argument and past disputes between the two men.
The gun involved was also recovered. Gates remains in the Stevens County Jail pending further court action.