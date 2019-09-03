Authorities say a 19-year-old Spokane man fell to his death after going missing while hiking in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says Sean Mortensen fell to his death in the area of Three Queens after he had left his hiking partners the morning of Aug. 30 for a day hike. He didn't return and his body was located on Sunday, Sept. 1.
On Saturday, Kittitas County Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Spectacle Lake located about 25 miles north of Cle Elum for the report of an overdue hiker. Mortensen had hiked into the Spectacle Lake with his brother and another friend.
Mortensen told them Friday morning around 9:45 a.m. he was going for a day hike towards Three Queens and that he would be gone for about two hours. When he didn't return around 5 p.m. his brother and friend began searching the area, but were unable to locate him. Saturday morning when Sean still hadn't returned, his brother hiked out to the trailhead to get help.
Due to the remoteness of the area and extremely-rugged terrain, assistance was requested from Naval Air Station Whidbey to assist with the search. A Kittitas County Search & Rescue team was flown out to the area by the NAS Whidbey helicopter. Searches were attempted that evening, but were eventually postponed due to darkness and the safety of searchers.
The search resumed at daylight on Sunday, and crews were able to locate Sean in the area of Three Queens at the base of a steep talus slope. They said it appeared he had fallen approximately 150 feet and came to rest at the base of the slope.
"The Sheriff's Office extends our deepest condolences to Sean's friends and family," the Sheriff's Office wrote. "It is our hope the community remembers that this is a tragic loss of life, and that Monday morning quarterbacking of decisions made is not appropriate or productive."
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Mortensen's family ease the burden of funeral costs.