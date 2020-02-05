It started as a night out downtown, and ended with 21-year-old Christian Salazar shot and killed at a McDonald's in North Spokane... all because of a confrontation caused by a missing cell phone, according to court documents.
27-year-old Christian Robinson. the suspect, is currently being held on a $750,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail. He was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
Salazar was with four others at 'Crave Eats Drinks Nightlife' in downtown Spokane. At some point, Salazar and another man left to another bar, while the other three people in the group (all women) stayed. That's when the three women met three other men, including Robinson, who bought them drinks, according to court documents.
At some point, the three men strayed away. That's when one of the women saw a cell phone sitting on a nearby table and took it, according to court documents. The women who took the phone told detectives "she thought it must belong to one of her friends." Another women there at the time told detectives she "told her not to take it, but (she) wanted to," according to court documents.
The women eventually met up with their two male friends, then left downtown, heading towards a McDonald's on North Market Street, according to court documents. Soon after, Robinson realized his phone was missing and "began tracking his phone through the phone tracking app," according to court documents.
The men tracked the phone to a McDonald's, where Salazar and his four friends were sitting in a parked car outside the restaurant. Robinson blocked their vehicle in with his truck, then the men got out to confront the women in the car, according to court documents. One man, who is one of Robinson's roommates, approached the driver's side of the car, while Robinson walked to the passenger's side, according to court documents. Salazar was sitting in the driver's seat, while a women was sitting in the passenger's seat.
"Hey man, you got to give us these phones, it's not that big of a deal or someone's gonna get hurt," Robinson's roommate told Salazar, according to court documents.
"Give me the f-----g phone," Robinson said, according to court documents.
Then, the woman sitting in the passengers side told investigators "he (Robinson) produced a handgun, pointed it across (her) at Salazar, and fired. (She) looked over and saw Salazar slumped over onto the center console, bleeding," court documents state.
Robinson's roommate said he did not know Robinson had a gun. Another roommate told law enforcement that Robinson has a concealed pistol license and carries a small pistol with him, according to court documents.
Salazar "had a heart of gold," according to his mother, Teressa Calahan. "We are a close family, so this has rocked us to the core," she said.
More than 20 of Salazar's family and friends were at Robinson's first court appearance on Tuesday.
"Part of me died with you. The ache I feel is so intense that I cannot breath at times. How do I move forward when I feel frozen in time. Going through the motions for the sake of others. I just want to curl up and die. This man did not just kill my son, he killed me too," Calahan stated on a Facebook post.
