QUINCY, Wash. - An 8-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a DUI crash near Quincy early Sunday.
Authorities learned 36-year-old Bernabe DeLeon Garza was driving a Ford F-150 on Road 7-Northwest and failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ford crossed through the intersection, went over an embankment, slammed into the bottom of an irrigation canal and rolled onto its top.
Three children were in the back seat and, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, at least one of the kids wasn't restrained.
One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, suffered a broken back and was subsequently taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for surgery. The two other children, a woman passenger and DeLeon Garza were treated at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office says the truck was a total loss and charges against DeLeon Garza are pending.