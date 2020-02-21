WEIPPE, Idaho - Authorities say an early-Friday morning structure fire in Weippe has claimed the lives of two 3-year-old twin boys.
According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received just after 1 a.m. Friday for a fully-engulfed structure fire at 107 W 8th Ave in Weippe.
Upon the Weippe Fire crews' arrival, the house was fully engulfed and two three-year-old twin boys were unaccounted for.
"Due to the intensity of the fire, the twins were unable to be rescued," the release read.
The CCSO says after the fire was extinguished the twins were found deceased and recovered from the house.
No other injuries were reported. The home was deemed a total loss.
A State Fire Marshall responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.