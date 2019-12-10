COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies say a 12-year-old was struck in a crosswalk by a driver who "blew through" an intersection near Canfield Middle School, but was luckily uninjured.
According to a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office log, deputies responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the crosswalk of 15th and Dalton Ave. near Canfield Middle School on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Sheriff's Office says the driver "blew" through the intersection and struck a 12-year-old child who was walking to school. Witnesses told deputies there were numerous children in the crosswalk as the woman drove her car into it.
Fortunately, the child was reportedly uninjured and didn't have to be transported. The driver was cited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.