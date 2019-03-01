39-year-old woman facing charges in one of Spokane County’s only “no body” murder cases guilty on all counts

One of the defendants in one of Spokane County’s only “no body” homicides has just been found guilty on all counts. 39-year-old Cheryl Sutton had been charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Kidnapping, and Leading Organized Crime. She was found guilty on all counts Friday morning.
Sutton is one of four people facing those charges in connection with the disappearance of Bret Snow.
Detectives believe Sutton organized, managed and directed several people to engage in criminal activity for profit. Detectives believe those activities led to a criminal conspiracy which resulted in the kidnapping and murder of an associate, Bret Snow. Specifically, detectives believe that Sutton and a man named Kenneth stone sold meth and heroin. Snow, they think, delivered drugs for them. The two became enraged, according to deputies, after Snow took a trade for drugs instead of cash. They believe that Snow was beaten to death and then dismembered, his body parts then moved around several times.
Kenneth Stone’s murder trial will begin in March. The two others charged in Snow’s death, Colby Vodder and Alvaro Guajardo, have trials that start in June. Sutton will be sentenced later this year.
To date, Bret Snow’s remains have not been located. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or who can assist in locating Snow’s remains, is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Lyle Johnston at 509-477-3191.