81-year-old woman finally finds birth mother after searching for 62 years

It took 60 years, but an Irish daughter finally met her mom.
81-year-old Eileen Macken grew up in a Dublin orphanage and has been searching for her mother since she was 19.
After telling her story on Irish radio, she was contacted by a genealogist who traced her mother back to Scotland. Macken traveled to Scotland last month with her husband, daughter and son-in-law to meet her 103-year-old mother, Elizabeth.
Eileen said she had a great chat with her mom and they had an immediate bond. Her mom turns 104 this weekend.
Macken says she's grateful to everyone who helped make the moment possible.