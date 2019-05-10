81-year-old woman finally finds birth mother after searching for 62 years

It took 60 years, but an Irish daughter finally met her mom.

It took 60 years, but an Irish daughter finally met her mom.

81-year-old Eileen Macken grew up in a Dublin orphanage and has been searching for her mother since she was 19.

After telling her story on Irish radio, she was contacted by a genealogist who traced her mother back to Scotland. Macken traveled to Scotland last month with her husband, daughter and son-in-law to meet her 103-year-old mother, Elizabeth.

Eileen said she had a great chat with her mom and they had an immediate bond. Her mom turns 104 this weekend.

Macken says she's grateful to everyone who helped make the moment possible.

Tags

Recommended for you