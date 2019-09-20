A 25-year-old Idaho woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Highway 26 in Whitman County.
Washington State Patrol says around 12:36 a.m. Friday, 45-year-old Norman Rooney of Longview was travelling eastbound on SR-26 in a Chevrolet Blazer and left the roadway, travelling 30 feet down an embankment before coming to a rest.
A passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Brittney Rooney of Cambridge, Idaho, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin was notified by the Washington County Sheriff.
The fatal crash occurred about 31 miles west of Colfax at milepost 102. WSP says drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor.
A cause and/or charges of the crash are currently pending, according to WSP.