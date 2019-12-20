SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash late Thursday afternoon in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Sprague Ave. at Perrine Rd.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a 21-year-old woman had been driving west on Sprague from Pines when the collision happened. Police say she was cooperative throughout the investigation and determined to not be intoxicated nor impaired.
The pedestrian, a 66-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Traffic Unit Investigators noted visibility was decreased due to darkness, wet roads and continue rain. They also said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and attempting to cross Sprague at Perrine from north to south, where there are no crosswalks or signals.
The driver wasn't issued any citations or criminally charged.
