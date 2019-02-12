Watch again

Just like the rest of Spokane on Tuesday morning, Sarah Gillespi took one look outside her home and saw what we all did: snow.

However, Gillespi saw something completely unexpected: her 98-year-old neighbor, Mac, snowblowing her sidewalk.

"I looked out my window and there was Mac... Snowblowing my side of the sidewalk, the whole block, without being asked," Gillespi said.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Mac is more than willing to lend a helping hand: he served our country during World War II.

"He's a national hero, but he's my local neighbor hero because I don't have a snowblower. I don't know how to use one," Gillespi said.

So, other than the fact that he's being an amazing neighbor... Why did Mac do it?

"Well, somebody's got to do it," he said.

Mac also said he's lived in the same neighborhood since the 50s, so he's made clearing his block's sidewalks a routine. He said he'll keep doing it until he physically can't.

"Gotta get my exercise some way. I can't sit around, I wouldn't live long if I sat in my chair and watched some TV all day," Mac said.