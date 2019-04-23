15 year study shows Americans are sitting down too much

According to a new study, you're probably sitting down right now and you're not alone.
Researchers examined 15 years of survey answers from 51,000 people.
The total daily sitting time among teens and adults increased by nearly an hour during most of that time period.
Most of the participants also reported they spent at least two hours watching TV per day.
Previous studies have shown that too much inactivity increases the risk for obesity, heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers.
When it comes to gender, men reported the most couch time.
At least half of those surveyed also reported using a computer for leisure for more than an hour per day.
The data came from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2001 and 2016.