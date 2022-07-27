POST FALLS, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is beginning work to replace and upgrade the interchange at I-90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls, with impacts to traffic beginning Aug. 1.
Construction will be underway until the summer of 2025. Over the next four seasons work will generally shift from I-90 to SH-41 and then to Seltice Way. To learn about the full range of improvements and how to use the future interchange, click here.
“The beginning of this project is a significant milestone for ITD and the surrounding area,” Shannon Stein, ITD project manager said. “Once finished, the reconstructed interchange will improve safety, increase capacity, provide better connectivity to SH-41 and position I-90 for future expansion.”
In 2022, crews will work along I-90, begin reconstructing ramps and begin building the new eastbound bridges. You can expect the following impacts:
- Two 12-foot lanes of I-90 will be open during the day. Shoulders will be reduced to 2 feet.
- Speed limits will be lowered to 55 mph on I-90 and 25 mph on SH-41 and Seltice Way.
- Intermittent lane restrictions will occur on I-90 at night (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.). During special events, night work will begin at 10 p.m. Initial efforts include primarily night work.
- Live traffic impacts will be available for individuals to check at 511.idaho.gov.