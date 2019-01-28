Monday marks 33 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded, just 73 seconds into its mission.

All seven astronauts on board died.

Among them, teacher Christa McAuliffe, who was to be the first civilian in space.

The Cape Canaveral Launch was the first from a brand-new pad, closer to the public viewing areas than other liftoff sites.

The astronauts' families and millions of Americans watching on live television what was then the world's worst space disaster.

Problems with faulty O-rings on the spacecraft's solid-fuel rocket boosters are blamed for the explosion.