MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyom. - All 190 COVID-19 tests, in a fourth round of surveillance testing, came back negative for Yellowstone employees. On June 17-18 National Park Service (NPS) employees and concession companies operating the park were tested.
Initially, one concession employee tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated. The employee was retested twice and both tests came back negative.
The state health office said the first test was false positive and the employee has returned to work. According to the county health officer, a small percentage of false positives are normal in widespread surveillance testing.
Since late May, there have been 577 Yellowstone employee tests completed. During the week of June 22, 162 tests were conducted and results are still pending. Moving forward, the park will continue to test employees in partnership with Wyoming and Montana.
As a part of the park's reopening plan, surveillance testing will continue through the summer and will target employees who are first responders or work directly with the public. More information on surveillance testing is available here.
