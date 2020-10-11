On Oct. 8, Yelp announced in their blog that they will be implementing new warning labels for businesses that have been flagged for racist behavior.
Specifically, when a business gets a verified complaint about racism, Yelp will place a large banner at the top of the screen saying that the business acted in a racist manner.
Yelp explained in an interview with Eater that this includes “the use of racist language, symbols, or sentiment that clearly discredits the Black Lives Matter movement.”
This move from Yelp comes after the company noticed a rising number of reviews alleging racist behavior from businesses. The site recorded a 133% growth in incidents spurred by media reports or social media posts compared to last year. The company says they have already put up over 450 alerts on businesses pages.
