SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite the overnight accumulation of snow in the Spokane area, there have been no school closures or delays reported to KHQ Wednesday morning.
Sorry students, no snow day today.
Viewers have been reaching out to KHQ expecting announcements of possible delays and closures around the area, but KHQ has yet to receive any from area schools and school districts.
As you get your day started, you can plan on getting your kiddos bundled up, out the door and to the bus stop. If you are driving kids to school, please give yourself extra time and increase following distances.
Typically, no news from schools or KHQ (particularly during the Wake Up Show) means you can expect school to be on time with no delays.
Some school districts however might clarify in case inclement weather leads to some uncertainty for parents, as Spokane Public Schools did Wednesday morning along with their inclement weather procedures.
For those waking up to snow this morning ❄️, schools are open and on time today!— Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) December 11, 2019
If you’re curious about our inclement weather procedures and protocols - like, how do we determine whether schools are open or closed - go here: https://t.co/onFsV8Bs56 pic.twitter.com/6XSJxogjhu
