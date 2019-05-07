YIKES! Florida Woman records lightning strike outside her house

A woman in Florida had a front row seat for Mother Nature's power. 

The woman who lives in Boyton Beach, grabbed her cell phone and started recording during a thunderstorm. Seconds later several lightning bolts of lightning strike the parking lot.

The Palm Beach Post says this particular bolt was up to 10 times stronger than a typical flash lightning.

The National Weather Service in Miami identified it as so-called continuous current or positive lightning.  

According to WFLA, Severe weather pummeled South Florida on Sunday, with parts of Palm Beach County under a tornado warning. The Tampa Bay area was also hit with severe storms. 

