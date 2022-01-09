SPOKANE, Wash. - With a new year comes inevitable New Year's resolutions. For those hoping to perhaps get in better shape, there's a place on the South Hill in Spokane where people can get in a good workout, and give back.
"It's the most rewarding experience of my career to be honest," said Brad Bushy. "We have so many more programs than just your typical personal training or recreational fitness."
Bushy is the Branch Executive at the South Spokane YMCA, which isn't your typical YMCA location–it doesn't have a swimming pool or a basketball court.
"It's challenged us to be innovative and think outside the box and offer different programs such as leader club, we have a YMCA bike club, and we do different programs outside of the branch."
Inside of the gym, Bushy says their partnership with the health department has helped them stay on top of COVID protocols.
"They came in and walked our facilities to make sure they were safe before we reopened, which was really nice," said Bushy. "They've continued to work hand in hand with us throughout this whole process. We've added additional cleaning stations, we have air humidifiers all throughout the facility. Our main priority is member safety."
"Once we were allowed to get back into the gym, they've done a really good job of making us feel safe, but not making us feel like we're in some kind of weird bubble," said Moe Herr.
Herr isn't just a regular YMCA member. She decided to get involved on the South Spokane YMCA's Advisory Board because of the organization mission.
"The YMCA, for me, has always been there," said Herr. "It's been a great outlet as a mom, not just for my fitness release, but as a place where my kids have been able to go and thrive and have great experiences."
"Everybody I've met through the YMCA is truly coming in to better themselves," Herr continued. "Whether it's fitness, or people playing pool, it's a sense of community and it's a great organization."
An organization that Brad Bushy says is hyper focused on giving back.
"Our annual campaign supports programs like our membership for all, we don't turn anyone away for inability to pay," Bushy said. "Livestrong, our cancer survivor 12 week program, pathways to wellness, summer day camp, Camp Reed–a lot of different programs to help families in the Spokane community."
For more information on the South Spokane YMCA, visit their website.