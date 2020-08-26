YMCA van used to feed kids in need vandalized and totaled

Tuesday morning the Spokane Valley YMCA staff found their can used to deliver meals to children was vandalized beyond repair.
According to the YCMA, some of the damages include all the windows being smashed in.
According to the YMCA Communications and Marketing Director, Mary Berry, the YMCA was looking to add a second meal vehicle to their fleet to help combat hunger but will now focus on finding a replacement.
Berry said since COVID-19, food insecurity in the Inland Northwest has increased.
"A situation like this where a vehicle used to do so much good is destroyed is just so disappointing and frustrating,” said Steve Tammaro, YMCA of the Inland Northwest President and CEO.
If you have information about the incident, call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
