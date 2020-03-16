After a return appearance from winter over the weekend changes are on the way as we head into your work week. Yesterday we were 15° below normal, only hitting 34° at GEG. Today temperatures are heading to just about normal into the mid to upper 40's. We will have a light wind in place with sunny skies. Heading into tonight it will be cold with clear skies. Temperatures are only expected to be into the low 20's. In fact, overnight temperatures look to remain below average for the next handful of nights so grab the extra blanket!
Tomorrow conditions should look pretty similar to today except we will look for slightly warmer temperatures as we kick start a gradual warming trend. It should be a nice day for a walk with the sun out! By tomorrow night we will look for partly cloudy skies.
