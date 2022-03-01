HAYDEN, Idaho - There are endless locations to pick up a sandwich, coffee or dessert, but customers say one in Hayden feeds both the body and soul.
The Village Bakery opened up just two months ago. It has been a dream of owner Dana Bellefeuille's for years.
"I just wanted to do this to help our special needs community," she said. "It shows (our employees) how to build a job skill and a life skill that they can take home. But what it has meant to our community is so much more."
The bakery can be found just off of Highway 95 near Super 1. The vibe inside is one comparable to how you feel while enjoying a favorite meal.
"I call them my angels," Bellefeuille said. "We have a war veteran who volunteers with us. She told me one day, 'You don't understand, I was ready to be done. I was ready to check out. And this saved me.'"
"This place is like coming home," Bellefeuille said. "You can feel the good."
This is because the businesses plan was so clearly born from a place of love.
"I have two kids with special needs," she said. "One has a physical disability, my daughter, and she works here. My son has a developmental disability."
Bellefeuille's passion in life has always been her children, but a close second is her love for the kitchen.
"I have over 20 years with pastry experience," she said.
She employs roughly 30 people with physical or developmental disabilities, ranging in age from teenagers to one staffer who is 65. The Village Bakery also plays host to countless volunteers.
Both volunteers and employees alike say the bakery provides a sense of purpose and belonging. It's the kind of place it seems everyone is wanting a taste of.
"It has touched our community in ways we weren't even expecting," Bellefeuille said.
That's why so many are willing to donate their time. One volunteer, Kristin, says it's her soul that cashes in during her shifts.
"The positive energy and the love," she said. "It's amazing and that's why I come here for free. Here I am 53-years-old crying."
But, they're tears of joy. Of pride. Kristin said it's an honor to work alongside people like Hannah.
"Here at the counter, I usually help the customers with the pastries," Hannah said. "They always love me no matter what, all I have to do is be myself."
Ask any regular, and they'll tell you: The food is great. The desserts are sure to wow, and the drinks are fun and unique. But, that's not what keeps them coming back.
"We're here," Bellefeuille said. "We're spreading the good, spreading the joy. This is what I get to do every day. I'll never work a day of my life."
