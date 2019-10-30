If you're in the mood for a Doritos Locos Taco Wednesday, but don't necessarily want to pay for it, you're in luck.
You can pick up a free Doritos taco at Taco Bell Wednesday, Oct. 30, between 2-6 p.m. through their and MLB's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco," promotion.
In case that time frame doesn't work with your schedule, you can "steal" your taco all day by ordering through TacoBell.com or the app.
While enjoying your free taco, you can thank Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who activated the promotion by stealing a base in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.
The series between the Nationals and Astros is tied 3-3 heading into Wednesday night's Game 7, which will decide the World Series champions.
