SPOKANE, Wash. - The Davenport Grand Hotel is officially opening its new Outdoor Terrace Igloos.
The igloos will open Wednesday, Jan. 15, and run daily through March.
Guests can sip on signature cocktails and take in views of Riverfront Park and the Spokane skyline in the comfort of the luxurious igloo domes under the stars.
The all-new wintertime igloos are designed for 2-4 guests, but can comfortably seat up to six. The heated igloos include plug-ins so guests can listen to music of their choice from their phones.
Reservations are required, with bookings available daily from 5-10:30 p.m. and the final reservations taken at 9 p.m. You can book online on Davenport Grand's website. Back-to-back bookings aren't permitted, but guests can rent multiple igloos at once for larger parties, or even all six for the entire evening if desired.
The Davenport Grand offers three "Grand Igloo Packages" by reservation only. Each package includes 1 1/2 hours in the private igloo, a $100 bar credit, snacks/appetizers and complimentary parking at The Grand (space permitting):
- Grand Igloo Package | $250 | 2-4 guests, + $12 per additional guest (up to 6)
- Grand Igloo Premier Package | $300 | 2-4 guests, + $16 per additional guest (up to 6)
- Grand Igloo Celebration Package | $250 | 2-4 guests, + $12 per additional guest (up to 6)
The Grand Igloo Celebration Package includes dessert options instead of snacks/appetizers.
All ages area allowed in the family-friendly igloos.
"This fun frosty escape is the perfect winter experience for families, couples, a girls getaway or guys night out," A press release reads.
More info on attire suggestions from The Davenport Grand:
The attire for this frost-kissed outing is ‘cozy resort casual’. Fur coats and hats are not required, but highly recommended in order to attain the full winter wonderland experience. While the igloos are indeed slightly heated, they will be approximately 5° warmer than the outside temperature. A jacket, warm footwear and layers are highly recommended, and The Davenport will provide ample throws and cozy seating to help keep guests warm and toasty.
