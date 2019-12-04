Have some well wishes for the upcoming new year? Yours could be part of the annual celebration in Times Square.
The New Year's Eve Wishing Wall allows people around the world to write their wishes down on pieces of confetti that will be released above Times Square when 2020 arrives.
Since showing up in person is probably asking a lot, you can submit a wish digitally to be added to the wall up until Dec. 28 either through social media or on the NYE Wishing Wall website.
"Whether it's a personal goal, a dream for the future or doing something for the very first time, these wishes are added to over a ton of confetti that floats down at midnight onto the revelers gathered in Times Square in celebration of the new year," The NYE Wishing Wall page says. "Be a part of this most magical night by making your wish in person through our mobile Wishing Wall on the plazas or by sharing your New Year's wish with us below or on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish. We will add it to the thousands of others released above Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve for all the world to see!
Any submissions after Dec. 28 will be printed for the New Year's Eve celebration the following year.
