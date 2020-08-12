A cold front moving through today is bringing some cloud coverage and much cooler temperatures. We will look to top off in the low to mid 70s. That cloud coverage is expected to gradually clear out as we move into the second half of the day. It's also worth noting overnight lows will be into the 40s and even 30s for some locations like Deer Park, Republic and Springdale.
Tomorrow we will be slightly warmer, but still into the 70s. More sunshine is expected. Those temperatures are going to be on the rise again this weekend. The 90s are on the horizon.
