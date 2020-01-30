A brief break between storms will give the Inland Northwest a quick reprieve from the rain today. Our next system moves in overnight, bringing widespread rain, wind and a bump in daytime highs into the 50's through Saturday. A few showers will linger Super Bowl Sunday (and Groundhog day), with a gradual drop in temperatures to the 30's next week, and the threat of light snow by Tuesday.
