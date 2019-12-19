SPOKANE, Wash. - After a five-year investigation, the House Ethics Committee found that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers did misuse official resources.
The full report, which is 58-pages long, details the findings.
In short, an investigation found that McMorris Rodgers' office showed "indifference" to the regulations mandating the use of official and unofficial resources.
The report also found that McMorris Rodgers was not aware of the "full extent" of the misconduct, but "still bears responsibility" for her office.
One senior staff member is quoted as telling committee members, "You know, you don’t bring certain things up with the Congresswoman, because it’s just things that, you know, they didn’t want her being stressed about... I don’t believe that she was aware of these things that were going on, because – and I’m not trying to say she’s oblivious, but it’s just something that she didn’t – she wasn’t involved in, because she was involved in other stuff."
The allegations against McMorris Rodgers included paying a consultant with funds from political committees, using official resources for campaign activities, and using official resources and campaign resources to land a House leadership position.
McMorris Rodgers was instructed to pay the U.S. Treasury at least $7,500 as reimbursement. The report also said she fully cooperated with the committee and made changes to improve her office.
