You Gotta Try This: Chef Anna Vogel

Name: Chef Anna Vogel
Restaurant/Business: Italia Trattoria
Where and how where you trained to cook? I learned to cook working in various restaurants around the world including Sidney Australia, New York City, Boston and Seattle. New York was where I got most of my experience working as a grade manager in 3 star restaurants.
Favorite food when you were growing up? Endives au gratin and Boeuf Bourguignon
What was your biggest food fail? I tried to put Vitello Tonnato on the menu a Piedmont specialty of braised eye round veal served with a tuna mayonnaise and capers sauce. The response was terrible in Spokane. People did not even want to order it.
What's always in your fridge and what do you use it for? We always have beef stock, mustard, plum tomatoes, capers, soy sauce, tamarind paste. I make puttanesca sauce with capers for pasta, wine reductions for steaks, with tamarind and soy padtai.
If you could eat a meal with anyone, who would it be? My wife Beth or Anthony Bourdain